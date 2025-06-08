Milkman Knocks On The Door To Collect The Money He’s Owed, But The Homeowners Tell Him To Come Back The Next Day

If you provide a service, you need to get paid for that service, so what would you do if the people who owed you money were too lazy to get up, walk over to the door, and hand you the money they owe you?

In today’s story, one milkman does as the lazy homeowners tell him to do, but they didn’t realize what they were actually requesting!

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Milko! My Dad was a milkman for around 25 years, in the days when most people had bottles of milk delivered to their doorsteps. He used to deliver 7 mornings a week, starting around 5am, then go out Thursday and Friday evenings collecting the money.

One winter evening he knocked on the kitchen door of one house and the wife opened the door and stepped out. She said “I’m just on my way out, but he’ll pay you” pointing to her husband who was sitting the far side of the kitchen by the fire.

The husband didn’t budge.

My Dad looked at the husband, the husband looked at Dad and said “no, I’m too warm by this fire, I’m not moving. Come back tomorrow”. Dad said “come on, stop mucking around. I want to get home tonight”. The guy was adamant, “no, I’m too cosy. Come back tomorrow”.

He did indeed come back the next day.

5.30am the next morning, Dad was standing on their front door step, thumping on their door as hard as he could “Morning! Milko! I’ve come for the money”. He could hear them starting shouting indoors “you go down” “I’m not going down” “you were the one who wouldn’t bloody pay him”

The husband still didn’t budge.

Eventually the wife opened the door and handed the money to Dad. As she did so, she looked him straight in the eye and just said “you Sod!”. The money was always waiting for him at that house after that.

All he wanted was to get paid! That husband sounds super lazy.

