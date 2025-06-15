Her Mother-In-Law Warns Her To Lose Weight Or Risk Her Marriage, So She Tells Her The Truth About Her Son’s Preferences

She married the man of her dreams—but his mom won’t stop nagging her about her weight.

After one too many “concerned” comments, this wife finally clapped back with a brutal truth: her husband loves her exactly as she is.

Now her mother-in-law is offended, and her husband’s a little red in the face.

Check it out.

AITA for telling my mother-in-law that her son likes my body? I (25f) know I was petty. My mother-in-law (47f) is a fit and beautiful woman. Maybe she has my best interest at heart but she goes about it in a very annoying way. Since I married her son (25m), my MIL has been on me about my weight. I know I’m obese, I’m trying to do something about it. Her keep bringing it up isn’t burning calories for me.

True…

My husband is shy about the fact that he is attracted to bigger women. He never said it was a secret but he doesn’t bring it up around his relatives. Recently my MIL got my last nerve. She again talked about my weight. This time, she said I am risking my marriage by staying so big.

Oh boy.

I snapped and told her that her son likes my fat body. My MIL called my son when she got home and she told him what I sad. My husband said he’s not mad that I told his mom, but the look on his face makes me think he’s embarrassed. AITA?

Reddit agrees on one thing: Everyone is the AH here, except her.

The husband should be defending her.

Like, how upsetting.

This person sums it all up.

She told the MIL her son’s a chubby chaser—and suddenly she was the rude one?

What a wacky family dynamic.

