No Corkscrew? No Problem! Woman Gets Cork Out Of Wine Bottle With A Hair Straightener.

There is no shortage of life hacks on TikTok, but this might be the most useful.

It’s right up there with learning to build a fire without matches or a lighter.

It’s simple and you might already have the right tool.

If you get a bottle of wine that has a cork, but you don’t have a corkscrew or don’t know how to use it, do you hack the bottle with a cleaver?

No. You can use a hair straightening iron, as this sped up video demonstrates.

There is no dialogue, no text in the caption and no overlay text in the video.

It’s just a woman, her straightener and a bottle of white wine.

The video starts with her holding each side of the iron onto the top of the bottle.

Then the cork starts coming up.

It doesn’t come up all the way, but just enough that she can pull it out.

If only we knew how fast this is sped up. Then we could see how long she has to stand there with the iron.

Imagine if someone walked in on her doing this.

