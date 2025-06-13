June 13, 2025 at 8:48 am

No Corkscrew? No Problem! Woman Gets Cork Out Of Wine Bottle With A Hair Straightener.

by Ashley Ashbee

Removing cork from wine bottle with hair straightener

TikTok/pop.tart22

There is no shortage of life hacks on TikTok, but this might be the most useful.

It’s right up there with learning to build a fire without matches or a lighter.

It’s simple and you might already have the right tool.

Hair straightener on glass bottle

TikTok/pop.tart22

If you get a bottle of wine that has a cork, but you don’t have a corkscrew or don’t know how to use it, do you hack the bottle with a cleaver?

No. You can use a hair straightening iron, as this sped up video demonstrates.

Cork coming out of bottle

TikTok/pop.tart22

There is no dialogue, no text in the caption and no overlay text in the video.

It’s just a woman, her straightener and a bottle of white wine.

The video starts with her holding each side of the iron onto the top of the bottle.

Then the cork starts coming up.

Removing cork from bottle

TikTok/pop.tart22

It doesn’t come up all the way, but just enough that she can pull it out.

If only we knew how fast this is sped up. Then we could see how long she has to stand there with the iron.

Imagine if someone walked in on her doing this.

Watch the full clip.

@pop.tart22

♬ original sound – Disney Parks

Here is what folks are saying.

LOL science is handy!

Screenshot 2025 05 22 at 10.36.52 AM No Corkscrew? No Problem! Woman Gets Cork Out Of Wine Bottle With A Hair Straightener.

Really? Are you okay, Kaylee?

Screenshot 2025 05 22 at 10.37.09 AM No Corkscrew? No Problem! Woman Gets Cork Out Of Wine Bottle With A Hair Straightener.

My favorite comment. It’s true!

Screenshot 2025 05 22 at 10.37.25 AM No Corkscrew? No Problem! Woman Gets Cork Out Of Wine Bottle With A Hair Straightener.

I know torch means flashlight, so how would that do it? Or did you mean literal torch?

Screenshot 2025 05 22 at 10.38.03 AM No Corkscrew? No Problem! Woman Gets Cork Out Of Wine Bottle With A Hair Straightener.

They would cringe, I’m sure.

Screenshot 2025 05 22 at 10.38.41 AM No Corkscrew? No Problem! Woman Gets Cork Out Of Wine Bottle With A Hair Straightener.

We all need survival skills.

And not being able to open the wine is truly dreadful.

