Older Brother Was Asked To Babysit All Summer, But His Siblings Refused To Eat What He Made

AITA for refusing to cook for my siblings this summer and saying my parents need to pre-make food or leave takeout money? Last year my parents left me (17m) in charge of my siblings (11, 9) Monday to Friday all summer while they worked. They can’t afford summer camp so we stayed home and I babysat. Mostly that was fine except for lunch and some days dinner time.

My siblings are used to being catered to. They can change their minds and my parents don’t mind and will make them something else. I told my parents upfront I wasn’t doing that. That I wasn’t going to make seven different things each day because my siblings couldn’t decide. My parents said they were okay with that but my siblings wouldn’t eat most days. They expected me to remake things until they were happy and I had food thrown at me, they broke bowls and plates by throwing them and most of our small glasses were broken last summer by them.

My parents were mad that I didn’t make sure my siblings ate and I told them what happened. It turned into a fight several times between me and my parents. But if my siblings changed their mind mid way through preparing our lunch or dinner then I wasn’t starting over. Most of the time they wanted different things anyway. My parents told me a month ago that they need me to do it again this summer. I told them I would as long as they pre-cook stuff and fill our freezer or leave takeout money. They told me I could cook and I said I won’t. And I told them my siblings can not eat all day as far as I’m concerned. It’s been a month of fighting about this.

My parents think I should give in and try. I say they know exactly what will happen and they have options. They’re running out of time to decide. Which makes them more angry toward me. AITA?

