Panera Customer Ordered A Caesar Salad, But The Dressing That Came Along Left The Whole Thing Lacking

by Ben Auxier

A Panera Caesar salad

TikTok/alysha_nelle

The internet loves to rag on Panera. So much so that it’s kinda surprising the chain hasn’t dried up by now.

But what does seem to have dried up is the dressing, at least according to this video from TikTok user @alysha_nelle:

A Panera Caesar salad

TikTok/alysha_nelle

“Dear Panera, charging $10 for this Caesar salad is absurd.”

A Panera Caesar salad

TikTok/alysha_nelle

“But what’s even more absurd…”

A Panera Caesar salad

TikTok/alysha_nelle

“…is the amount of dressings you put in your cup.”

@alysha_nelle

@Panera Bread be for real….

♬ original sound – alyshaaaaa

As we so often say…

2025 05 05 17 38 39 Panera Customer Ordered A Caesar Salad, But The Dressing That Came Along Left The Whole Thing Lacking

To quote HBomberguy’s axiom: “Why did this stupid **** happen? Oh, money!”

2025 05 05 17 38 57 Panera Customer Ordered A Caesar Salad, But The Dressing That Came Along Left The Whole Thing Lacking

Stop being so extra.

2025 05 05 17 39 24 Panera Customer Ordered A Caesar Salad, But The Dressing That Came Along Left The Whole Thing Lacking

Sauce girls beware.

2025 05 05 17 39 40 Panera Customer Ordered A Caesar Salad, But The Dressing That Came Along Left The Whole Thing Lacking

Gonna leave everybody hungry with this one.

