Kid Doesn’t Want To Slice Into Their Private Pizza Dinner To Share With Mom, But She Followed Him To His Room To Get A Bite

But is not sharing… not caring? In this story, a parent-child relationship is put to the test.

AITA for not sharing my slice of pizza with my mom I got home around 9 PM after a long, draining day. I was exhausted and honestly just wanted to eat and relax. On the way home, I stopped by my favorite local pizza spot and picked up the last slice they had of my favorite chicken pizza, something I had been craving for hours.

Just one slice. That was going to be my dinner. For context: my mom also likes this pizza, but she had already eaten dinner by the time I got home. At home, I warmed up the slice and was about to go eat in my room when she asked if she could have a bite. I told her no, not out of spite, just because it was my dinner, and I really wanted to enjoy this one slice in peace.

I’ve bought her pizza before, shared plenty of meals with her, but this just felt like a small thing I wanted to keep for myself after a hard day. She followed me to my room, repeatedly asking for a bite. Each time, I said no, calmly. I wasn’t trying to argue. I just stood my ground. At one point, I even started asking if maybe something had upset her earlier, and she was projecting it onto this weird standoff over pizza. So there I am, trying to eat this slice while she’s hovering over me.

And then, when I’m almost done, she bursts into tears. Like, full-on crying. Saying things like, “I don’t know how I raised such a selfish daughter.” I was completely caught off guard. I felt like I was being emotionally ambushed over something so small. I do go out of my way for her. I’m not stingy when it comes to buying her stuff for special occasions either.

This past Mother’s Day, I spent nearly $300 on dinner and gifts. I always try to be thoughtful, helpful, and generous. But suddenly, none of that mattered because I said no one time. She saw it as “just a bite of pizza,” so why not give it to her? But to me, it was the principle: it was my dinner, I was hungry, and I just wanted this one small thing to myself. It made me question whether I was being insensitive or if this was just an overreaction.

I didn’t think saying “no” once, especially for something small like this, made me a terrible person. So… AITA for not sharing my slice of pizza?

