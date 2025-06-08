Professor Was Told By HOA To Build A Shorter Fence, But He Found A Loophole And Got His Privacy Anyway

You’d think having privacy on your property was a no-brainer, but apparently, you have to study their rules to find a way to make it happen that doesn’t go against them.

This is exactly what the professor in this story did. Nobody gave him an A+, but he got his privacy back.

Read the story and learn.

HOA wants me to build a shorter fence? Got it! This story was relayed to me by one of my favorite professors over 5 years ago. My professor was a very, very private person, the sort of guy who would hesitate to tell you his favorite color if you hadn’t known him long enough.

He liked having his privacy.

He had recently had an incredibly nosy couple move in next door and realized the flimsy four foot fence he had got for the dog wouldn’t keep out peeping eyes. So he installed a fence. But instead of using a standard size, which he knew his neighbors would peer over, he built an 8 foot fence.

That became an issue.

It wasn’t even a week before HOA was onto him, threatening every fine they could and claiming he couldn’t have a fence over 6 feet tall. So, being a dutiful citizen, he called the fence company to uninstall said fence.

He found a loophole.

While the fence was being taken down, he closely examined the HOA handbook on the precise definition of a fence. He installed a new 6 foot fence that fit every single regulation, but with a 3 foot brick wall beneath it.

He outsmarted them.

