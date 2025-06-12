A Relative Gifted Their Teenage Niece With A Brand New iPhone, But Then She Criticized It For Not Being The Right Model

People often assume that generous gifts will be met with gratitude, but in this story, that wasn’t the case.

When one person surprises their teenage niece with a brand new iPhone, they’re surprised when she crinkles her nose that it’s “not the right one”. They begin to wonder just how they missed the mark so badly.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for getting my niece the “wrong” phone? My niece is 15 and has an old iPhone SE third generation with a cracked screen and bad battery life.

So this relative decided to spring for a thoughtful gift.

I had some Apple gift cards left over, so I decided to get her a brand new iPhone 16, 256GB, pink color.

But their niece didn’t react how they expected at all.

As soon as she opened it up, she said, “Oh, it’s not a Pro?” and is now asking me to return it and get her a Pro, which is more expensive.

Disappointed, they tell her she can front the money herself.

I told her if she wants another phone, she can return it or sell it and pay the difference herself.

But now her parents are upset with them too.

Both parents are upset with me for not asking her or clearing it with them beforehand. AITA? I would think that’s a great upgrade, but maybe I’m out of the loop for what the proper phone for a teenager is.

That doesn’t sound like a very gracious way to respond to a gift.

What did Reddit make of this teen’s attitude?

The entitlement is pretty astounding.

A fellow teen themselves weighs in.

This teen needs an attitude adjustment and quick.

This is just as much the fault of the parents for enabling her bratiness.

They gave their niece a generous gift without expecting anything in return, but that still wasn’t good enough for her.

No one expects their kindness to be met with entitlement.

