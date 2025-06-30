Retail Worker Asked A Quiet Kid About His Pikachu Shirt, And When The Child Spoke His Mom Broke Down Crying And Thanked Her

You never know when a simple hello might lead to something unforgettable.

So, what would you do if a child who rarely speaks suddenly lit up in conversation with you? Would you brush it off as a passing moment? Or would you realize you’d just witnessed something deeply special?

In the following story, a retail worker finds herself in this exact situation and will never forget the interaction. Here’s what happened.

A conversation about Pikachu It’s true there are a lot of bad stories in retail, but I wanted to share one story that, even today, about six years later, still warms my heart. At the time, I worked in the electronics section of a big-box toy store. It was late summer and very slow, so I used my free time to talk with my guests. A couple and their son walk into my department, and I greet them. The kid is wearing a Pokémon shirt. I exchange usual greetings and the father goes and looks at the games in cases while the mother and son are looking at Nintendo DS accessories.

I say to him, “Hey there! I like your shirt!” The kid looks at me in silence. So, thinking he must be shy, but noticing he’s paying attention, I continue, “Who’s your favorite Pokémon?” Now, he looks like he’s really thinking and fidgeting. He points to his shirt, happy, and says, “Pikachu! I love Pikachu!”And he giggles and runs to his dad.

Now I notice a shocked look on his mother’s face, and thought, oh no, should I not talk about Pokémon? (He was wearing a shirt, so I thought it would be okay) The mother leans close to me and I notice she’s in tears as she says, “My son is severely autistic and he barely talks to us, but for him to talk to a stranger is a miracle. Thank you.” It’s the most stand-out moment in my retail history thus far, and to think that if I had just gone about a usual “script” of “Hi there, how are you? That’ll be $X.00, please. Thank you,” it would never have happened. It pays to talk to people sometimes.

