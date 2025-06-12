Roommate’s Parents Always Stay For A Month When They Visit, But One Roomie Tells Them They Can’t Move In Again

Three roommates, one lease, and two unexpected houseguests.

When one roommate revealed her parents would be staying “for a bit,” no one expected that to mean weeks—or that they’d already been doing this for years.

Now the lease is being bent, tensions are high, and rent money’s on the line.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITA – for saying my roommates parents cannot live with us for a month I recently moved into a three bedroom apartment there are three of us living here (23F, 24F, and 25F). When I was interviewing for this place one of my roommates mentioned that her family visits so they are around sometimes and said nothing else. It never occurred to me that she meant they stayed in the apartment instead of a hotel, and she never explicitly said that they stayed in the apartment, much less for two months out of the year. I had no idea about this until my other roommate informed and told me it has been going on for years and is quite uncomfortable with the mother and specifically the father staying here (it was vaguely mention to me in one offhand comment but she was never told anything at all).

Not a good sign.

When I found out I went to the property manager to discuss the specifics of our lease and the guest policy as it is a violation and I wanted to understand the terms. We then had a conversation in person where I said the terms of the lease were acceptable (14 nights) but nothing longer when she mentioned that her parents typically stay for a month at a time. She said that she would honor the terms of the lease and gave us dates, but now she is lying and changing them. I am subletting for the summer so it has been known that I will leave the apartment and then return. Based on our most recent conversation she would not give a straight answer, and said that she was “stretching out” the time they would be spending spanning a month, and they they would return to stay again a few weeks after that.

Oh boy.

The current roommate who is staying is also very upset as the parents visit will now span a month and a half, almost the entire summer. The other issue is that I am having trouble finding someone to sublet my apartment because of these changes. I was willing to lose a few hundred dollars to cover the half month we were told at the beginning of the summer, but now that she has changed the dates it will cost me at least a month or a month and half’s rent which is now thousands of dollars. We tried to speak to her to come to a solution and she has refused, the more we have discussed the more we are realizing that she was always planning on having them stay for longer after I left.

Wow.

My final word on the matter was that she has already violated the lease this term by having them stay for a month in the winter, and I do not want to evict her but I will not lose money over this. They can come for the planned dates for two weeks, but no longer. The property managers are aware that this has been an ongoing issue and have offered to help. We have tried twice to have a conversation with her – threatening eviction being our last resort, but she clearly does not respect our space, money, or the lease. AITA?

With summer plans derailed and finances strained, eviction might be the only option left on the table.

What does Reddit have to say?

Most people voted NTA…

And good job for standing up for himself.

No one would actually allow this, either…

Her parents wore out their welcome before they even arrived.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.