Rude Coworker Tells Her To Play The Quiet Game, So She Reacts By Refusing To Talk To Them Unless It’s Specifically About Work

Annoying coworkers can make an otherwise wonderful work day more stressful, but sometimes the best way to handle an annoying coworker is to annoy them back.

Imagine happily talking to a friend at work when another coworker tells you to play the quiet game as if you’re a little kid.

Would you brush it off and ignore the coworker, or would you decide to give her a taste of her own medicine?

The woman in today’s story decides to annoy her coworker as much as she is annoying her.

Let’s see how it all plays out.

Coworker didn’t like my friend and I quietly chatting while working, made it her problem I (21F) work in a pharmacy as a pharmacy technician along with my friend. We were both chatting about next semester and what classes we were taking while filling medications when my older coworker (41F) loudly shouts “Let’s play the quietly game with just you two, and see who can go without talking for 25 minutes” very rudely. All of my other coworkers were shocked as our talking was not bothering them and we had no patients at the time.

Time for malicious compliance to kick in.

So I decided to comply, but in her rigorous standards. I stopped talking to her. Period. I only respond if talked to first and only if it is about work. I also do not talk to her once clocked out as she complains about “fratenizing with higher members of management outside of work hours.” She is a lead tech, so she is higher.

This really bothers her coworker.

She hates it. Keeps trying to talk to me but I only respond with “is it about work?” And move on. She is the only one I do it to. It’s fun.

Her coworker sounds pretty annoying.

This coworker has a streak of being rude and overly harsh and not apologizing. It’s nice to give her a taste of her own medicine. MOST PHARMACIES CALL THE PEOPLE THEY HELP “PATIENTS”. ITS A POLICY. YOU CAN ASK MOST AND THEY’LL AGREE. Thank you.

It is pretty rude and patronizing to tell your coworkers to play the quiet game when they’re happily chatting about their upcoming plans while working.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She should report her coworker to HR.

This would’ve been a good response.

This person likes it when employees seem like real people.

I love this comeback! It made me laugh.

That coworker was really rude.

What a piece of work.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.