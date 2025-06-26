Samsung Customer Talked About The Problem She Had With Her Refrigerator. – ‘Time to defrost your icemaker again.’
by Matthew Gilligan
You’d think that with all the space-age appliances we have right now, that everything would go swimmingly for consumers.
Well, you would be WRONG.
And this video proves it.
A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she wasn’t exactly jumping for joy when it came to her Samsung refrigerator.
At first glance, it’s kind of hard to tell what’s going on in the video…
But the TikTokker’s caption says it all.
It reads, “Reminder to the ice girlies who own a Samsung fridge, it’s been a month, time to defrost your icemaker again.”
Ouch…
Here’s the video.
@darcisan
It’s that time of the month #samsungfridge
The TikTokker posted a follow-up video and talked about the many, many things she doesn’t like about her Samsung fridge.
Check out what he had to say…
@darcisan
Join me, fellow Samsung fridge owners past and present….why do I still own this…. Ffs #samsungfridge #thingsihate
In another video, the woman went to Home Depot to purchase a new refrigerator.
We sure do love a happy ending!
@darcisan
Went to the first stop! Home Depot! … was a fail… tried to sell me an LG and you all said to stay away! #samsungfridge #newfridge @Home Depot Canada
♬ C.B.Rhumba by Sage Guyton and Jeremy Wakefield – SpongeRadio
And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.
This viewer shared their thoughts.
Another person weighed in.
And this TikTok user spoke up.
Wait, it’s not supposed to work that way…
If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · food, refrigerator, refrigerators, samsung, tiktok, top, video, viral
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.