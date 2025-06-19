June 19, 2025 at 2:48 pm

She Bought A Tree At A Local Store, But Now It’s Spreading Little Dots All Over Her House… And People Think They’re Spider Mites

by Ben Auxier

A lot has been made over recent years of millennials trying, and largely failing, to keep houseplants alive.

The thing is, it helps to know something about the plants.

Take for instance this video from TikTok user @nekyzero:

“What are these things coming out of my trees from Lowe’s?” reads the caption.

“Bought these trees from Lowe’s and these things are coming out of it.”

“What the **** are these things?”

Basically…those are bugs.

And they spell big trouble.

Get it out of there immediately.

Don’t forget to quarantine your new plants.

I feel the need to call an exterminator and this isn’t even my house.

