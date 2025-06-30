She Compared Every Guy She Dated To Her Best Friend, So He Started Wondering If The Unfair Comparisons Were Hurting Them Both

When you’re friends with an ex, it can open the door for all sorts of potential complications.

His ex-girlfriend-turned best friend repeatedly claims they’re better as friends, yet always finds herself drawn to guys who supposedly remind her of him. But when she goes on to badmouth those same guys, he starts to feel more offended than flattered.



WIBTA if I 32(M) told my bestfriend 32(F) to stop telling me she’s dating guy’s that are just like me? My best friend keeps telling me she’s dating guys that are just like me.



For a little background, we’ve been friends since 2010 and dated briefly back in high school. However, she has told me she doesn’t want to date again—from fear of losing me as her friend if we broke up. Fair, I can respect that.



However, every time she gets in a new relationship, she says the guy is just like me. Long story short, they end up not being like me at all. They cheat on her and end up treating her like garbage. So, WIBTA if I ask her to please stop saying this with every guy she dates?





Maybe certain types of conversations should just be off the table for them.

Perhaps this halfway friends, halfway dating dynamic isn’t serving them any longer.

Maybe a good ol’ heart-to-heart could help clear things up.

Is some sort of conflicted energy getting in the way of a true friendship between them?

Once upon a time, the comparison was once flattering, but now it’s more insulting than anything.

If she truly values their friendship, she’ll understand why he wants her to stop.

