She Entered A Contest To Get A Dress, But Then Was Only Offered An Ugly Outfit, So She Said Something About It

When you can’t get something for free, there is always a catch and if your situation isn’t great, this can be upsetting.

See why this contest winner was not pleased.

AITA for not being grateful for a free dress Last year was probably the hardest of my life. Diagnosed with breast cancer = surgery, rounds of chemo, daily radiation. Lots of hormone suppressant meds with forced menopause, and fun new side effects.

There was more unhappiness to come.

To help me deal I joined a few support groups and organizations specifically for this. One of the organizations partnered with a fashion label for a giveaway of high-end dresses to five of us. It sounded great and I entered to win. I had to write an essay about my experience, so it wasn’t just a click of a button. To my surprise I was selected! We had to join a zoom call to meet the founders of the label, which was nice until they sent us the shopping link and it was to their clearance rack. I’m talking about very little selection, in undesirable colors or sizes.

She’s about to feel even worse.

We had previously been encouraged to follow them on socials, so I had seen all of their lines and picked out a few that I loved. The coordinator of the giveaway at the support organization (not the label) texted me after to see how it went. I expressed my disappointment. So she was very upset with me, saying how it was a lot of work for them to read all the essays, I was selected among 200 women that would have been grateful to receive a fancy dress, that she’s never owned a dress like this herself before, etc. AITA for not being grateful?

Here is what folks are saying.

It’s awful!

Yep. Not the first time a charity is run by awful people.

Definitely! I’d call them out on social.

Exactly. Breast cancer is often the cause of choice for sketchy companies.

HUGE slap. No class.

This is outrageous, but not surprising. Cause marketing is often awful.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.