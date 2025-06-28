She Invited Her Best Friend And Her Son To Her Son’s Birthday Party, But It Soon Became Clear That They’d Rather Go Somewhere Else

If you had to choose between going to a party at your best friend’s house or a party at a socialite’s house, which one would you choose?

In today’s story, one woman is upset that her best friend’s family seems to want to choose the socialite’s party over hers.

Is she wrong for how she handled this situation?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for uninviting the dad and son of my best friend to my kid’s birthday AITA For context I planned my son’s birthday party weeks in advance. The parents need to come as all the kids are young. I invited my best friend and her son and was sure she would come, but she mentioned she had another party at the same time so would come alone. Then I found out her son is in a day care class with a local socialite and the socialite’s son has a birthday on the same day. No time/location of the socialite’s son birthday was given.

She kept following up.

My family met up with my best friends family and the dad of my best friend only talked about the socialite and how important the that kid’s party was. I then followed up a few times later and they were still waiting on the socialite’s party time to be able to confirm coming to my kid’s party – up until a week before the party. I told my best friend it’s no problem not to come to my kids birthday since the other party is CLEARLY the priority of her and her husband. And my best friend out of courtesy said she wanted all of them to come to our party.

She’s wondering if she handled this correctly or not.

We had a back and forth exchange and then I said I would prefer if she comes alone as she originally planned. AITH for uninviting the husband and son of my best friend? It felt like we were sloppy seconds and not a priority and to optimize your schedule so openly kind of made me feel my kids party isn’t worth their time anyway. Also the infatuation with a local socialite they they don’t know really weirded me out. aita

It’s hard to want someone to come to your party when you know they’d rather be at someone else’s party.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It has nothing to do with who is hosting the other party.

Uninviting the son doesn’t make sense.

They already had plans.

Here’s another suggestion that wouldn’t come off as rude.

It should be up to the son which party he goes to.

It’s not possible to go to two parties at the same time.

