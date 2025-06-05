She Planned To Take A Two-Month Long Trip By Herself, But A Friend Misunderstood And Thought They’d Be Traveling Together

A lot of people don’t like traveling by themselves, but other people prefer solo travel.

If you were planning to go on vacation by yourself, would you be upset if a friend copied your itinerary and wanted to tag along? Or would you be perfectly fine with changing your solo trip to a group trip?

In today’s story, one woman planned to travel by herself, but now she feels bad for hurting a friend’s feelings and potentially messing up his travel plans.

Let’s see what happened.

AITA for telling a friend my solo trip wasn’t meant to be a group trip — after he booked flights to join me? I (20F) have been planning a solo trip through Asia for the past six months. It’s a two-month-long trip. I booked my flights and accommodations months ago and built out a detailed itinerary. I always saw this as my trip — something I was doing alone, but open to overlapping with friends here or there.

She shared her itinerary with a friend.

A friend of mine (30M), who I met in university, mentioned months ago that he was also thinking of traveling. In person, I said that if he was free, maybe we could overlap. Later on, he asked for my itinerary and I shared it — but I didn’t ask for his input or plan it with him. I’d already made most of the arrangements on my own.

Her friend booked the exact same trip.

He recently told me (less than a week before the trip starts) that he booked flights. He’d been sick for a while, so I wasn’t even sure he was still going. When I clarified that I still saw this as a solo trip — not something we’d be doing together the whole way — he got upset. He brought up an old message where I said “this is as much your trip as mine” as proof I misled him.

She didn’t really mean it.

But I only said that when he was apologizing for being sick and slow to confirm, and I was trying to be nice. We never actually planned anything together or had a conversation about traveling as a pair. He just adopted my itinerary. He now says he wouldn’t have booked the same route if he’d known we weren’t doing it “together.”

Now she feels bad.

I feel bad he’s disappointed, and I apologized for not being more explicit earlier — but I don’t think I should be blamed for assumptions he never communicated. He didn’t ask questions, didn’t help plan, and could’ve just picked one country to overlap in instead of mimicking my full two-month trip. So, AITA for not telling him sooner that this wasn’t a shared trip?

It was a misunderstanding, but she also led her friend to believe they would do the trip together based on that comment she didn’t really mean.

