She Refused To Lend Her Charger Again, So Her Coworker Called Her Selfish And Stopped Talking To Her

Personal boundaries in the workplace are often tested in the most mundane ways.

When her coworker repeatedly hogged her phone charger with no regard, she decided it was time to draw the line — no matter how insignificant it may seem.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for not letting my coworker use my phone charger even though she constantly forgets hers? I (25F) keep a charger at my desk at work. It’s not fancy, but it works fast, and I like knowing I can rely on it.

But she wasn’t the only person relying on it.

My coworker (29F) has started forgetting hers constantly and asking to use mine “just for a minute,” but it ends up being the whole day.

It became quite a hassle, so she finally put her foot down.

I’ve had to ask for it back more than once just to charge my own phone. So last week I said no. Politely, but firmly. I said I need it for my own use.

And her coworker didn’t react well.

She rolled her eyes and said, “God, it’s not that deep. It’s just a charger.” Now she barely speaks to me at work and told others I’m “selfish.” AITA for setting a boundary?

What an entitled coworker.

What did Reddit have to say?

Having a charger of your own really doesn’t take that much time, effort, or money.

No one likes a freeloader.

Turns out, it really is that deep!

Again, chargers are insanely cheap.

Who knew reclaiming something that was already hers would make her the villain in her coworker’s eyes?

Still, she’d rather be labeled selfish than stay silently resentful.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.