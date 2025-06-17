She Refused To Pause Her Life For Her Pregnant Sister’s Demands, So Two Previously Close Sisters Found Their Relationship Strained Overnight

It’s natural to want to help the people we love, but it’s not always possible to give them everything.

When her sister began to lean on her just a little too hard during her pregnancy, she tried to draw a needed line — and it wasn’t received well.

AITAH for not putting my sisters pregnancy over my personal life I (20F) am very close with my sister (25F). We’ve always gotten along since we were kids, and I was just recently in her wedding as her maid of honor.

Recently, her sister shared even more exciting news.

I’ve always helped her with anything and everything she’s ever needed, and she has been there for me a lot. Recently, she told me that she was pregnant. Of course, I was super excited for her. She has always wanted to be a mom, and this is something she and her husband have been discussing for a while.

But soon, the two hit a snagging point.

However, today she brought up going to the hospital to get checked out because she wanted to get the baby checked. I told her that, yeah, if she felt the need to go, she should go. She wanted me to go along with her. Unfortunately, I told her I wasn’t going to be able to go with her, which she didn’t seem to appreciate.

She’s quick to assure her sister that she had a valid reason.

What she doesn’t understand is I am a full-time college student taking summer classes and working a part-time job to pay off the classes. I told her I had things to do today and apologized and told her I couldn’t drop what I was doing and come to the hospital with her.

But her sister doesn’t seem to care what’s going on in anyone else’s life but her own.

I wished her the best for her and the baby and apologized again, but she hasn’t talked to me since this morning. I’ve tried to set this boundary with her before she even got pregnant. She’s told me how I was going to move in with her and help her with the baby, and I told her no, I wasn’t.

She thinks she should be able to help her sister and feel fulfilled in her own life.

I have my life I wanted to live, and I didn’t want to be a live-in nanny for her. I did offer my services to help her, but I wasn’t going to move in with her in her very small apartment. She would share it with her husband, herself, a newborn, and me. I wasn’t going to do any school and go to work since she told me I was going to have to stay 24/7 with her.

Still, this isn’t good enough for her sister.

This angered her, but she forgot about it since at the time she wasn’t even pregnant. I love my sister, and I’m willing to help where I can, but I have my own life to live and a future I want to achieve. I can’t do that if I’m living with my sister, taking care of a baby, and dropping everything in my personal life to sit by her side through this pregnancy. AITAH?

Showing up for her sister shouldn’t mean needing to abandon her own needs.

Sometimes loving someone means knowing when to say no.

She wanted to be a part of her sister’s journey, just not at the expense of her own.

