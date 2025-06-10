Coworker Kept Acting Like She Was Sick To Get Sympathy From Other Employees, So He Called Her Bluff And Got An Ambulance To Show Up

It’s completely normal to want to feel cared for now and then, but when you make it a habitual, fake thing, it gets on peoples’ nerves.

To the point that they might, occasionally, actually do something about it.

AITAH for calling the ambulance for my co-worker even though I know she was kind of faking it?

So, let’s set the scene.

I (28M) am working in an English language center in a Southeast Asian country. There’s a female co-worker in her 20s here who often touches her head and wobbles like she was about to faint, and she would lie down on the couch, letting people fan her, bring water and food to her. We take midday naps here, so whenever she does this, everyone’s lunch and nap time is ruined, especially the ones who keep caring for her.

This would happen at least twice a month, so over the last 5 or 6 months, I’ve seen a few incidents when we worked the same shift. One time she even asked me to order ice cream for her. (info, it’s a big, crowded city, so you can just walk to the ice cream shop nearby to grab one for a dollar). Didn’t pay me back, but that’s beside the point.

It just keeps happening:

This Monday, she did it again, and this time she asked a girl to order her an iced drink, a sandwich. A group of co-workers fanned her, did the whole caring thing like she’s a sick child. I stood up from my chair, walked towards her, asked if she was OK, then I went to the men’s washroom, dialed for an ambulance and went back to my seat. After 20 minutes, we heard the siren, my phone rang again, and I stood up and told her “servants” to help her to the ambulance.

That’s when everything shifted.

Her face CHANGED, you know, that face, when someone knows they ****** up, other girls asked if I called, I said yeah, it seems more severe this time. It’s best for her to go. The ambulance is here already, you’ll have to pay for it regardless (the ambulance fee is about 1-2 days worth of her salary, ~50 dollars). Other coworkers actually agreed and helped her get on the ambulance. Now that I think of it, no one called an ambulance for her once.

Ever since that incident, she stopped interacting with me beyond hi’s and hello’s (Thursday now, not a word to me). AITAH for this?

Either she’s malingering, in which case she needs to stop, or she has some kind of serious condition, in which case she needs to get that diagnosed and treated.

What’s been happening isn’t gonna fly.

