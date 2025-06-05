She Showed Up To A Friend’s Birthday Thinking It’d Be A Chill Night, But Then She Got Stuck Splitting A $1,200 Bottle Service Bill

Friend groups can get weird when money is involved, especially when a few people decide how everyone else should spend theirs.

What would you do if you showed up to a casual birthday party, only to find out you’d been volunteered to split a $1,200 bill you never agreed to? Would you bite your tongue and just go along with it? Or would you speak up and call out the poor planning?

In the following story, one partygoer finds herself in this exact scenario and is unsure if she handled it the right way. Here’s what happened.

AITA: Birthday Party, forced to pay for bottle service So I went to my friend’s friend’s birthday party this weekend. It started out at her condo, with the prior knowledge of going downtown after drinks and dinner at her condo. So, I had budgeted for maybe $15-$30 for the Uber and 1-2 drinks at the bar.

The first group chose drinks before everyone arrived.

There were 11 of us, so we took 2 Ubers. The first group got there earlier than us, and they had already purchased a booth with bottle service, totaling $1200. This was not brought up before we left as an option when we got there. It was thrust upon us as we arrived to all pay $100+ each for the table and drinks. I messaged the group chat saying it was inappropriate to force everyone to pay without prior discussion, but not sure if I’m wrong for doing so. AITA?

Yikes! That’s not exactly a small bill to split.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think about what happened.

Here’s someone who had something similar happen to them.

These are great thoughts.

This person thinks she should’ve left right away.

As this person points out, her budget for the night was pretty low.

They definitely should’ve asked first.

