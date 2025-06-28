She Told Her Date That He Didn’t Need To Be A Stepparent To Her Kid, But When He Arrived To The First Date She Had Her Kid With Her Anyway
Clear communication should be at the forefront of any healthy relationship.
One dater had been clear about their lack of desire to have kids, but when their date brought her child to the date anyway, they were forced to question everything.
Read on for the full story.
AITAH for leaving a first date because she showed up with her kid without telling me?
A few weeks ago, I met a girl on a dating app, and after talking for a while, she told me that she’s having a kid from a previous relationship.
They were transparent from the beginning about their hesitancy.
I told her straight away that I‘m really not interested in being a parent for someone else’s child, and she told me that this is not what she is looking for—she just wants to get to know people.
We kept talking, and after a while, we decided to meet up for a date.
But it seems like she didn’t respect their boundaries at all.
When I showed up to the place, I saw her standing there with her kid. She didn’t mention with even a single word that she was going to bring her kid to the date.
I was kinda surprised and stood at a distance for a minute, then decided to leave because it seemed really wrong.
They decided this was ultimately a dealbreaker for them.
I then blocked her and deleted the app.
I am now wondering if my reaction might have been too harsh.
AITAH?
They were honest from the start, but it doesn’t seem like she could say the same.
What did Reddit have to say?
Even other commenters with kids find this a very strange thing to do.
Maybe ghosting her was just letting her off easy compared to what this user would have done.
Maybe it’s better to let her know up front how her behavior impacted them.
Maybe this date should have never even happened in the first place.
They made their decision abundantly clear, but she still chose to ignore it.
It wasn’t about the child, it was about the lack of transparency.
