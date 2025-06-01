She Was Invited To Her Girlfriend’s Sister’s Wedding, But She Didn’t Realize She Would Spend The Whole Day Cooking And Cleaning

Imagine being invited to a wedding but when you get there you’re told that you need to cook all of the food for the wedding.

Would you do it, or would you turn around and leave?

In today’s story, one woman thought she was a wedding guest, but she was treated like a caterer.

Now, she’s pretty upset and not sure how to move forward.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for ignoring my girlfriend after I had to help at her sisters wedding? I’m a 21-year-old female (F21), and my girlfriend, Jay (F22), and I have been together for 4 years. Last weekend, her older sister Sarah (F25) got married, so we drove 5 hours to the wedding location. We arrived a day early to help with preparations. Jay mentioned that we would be helping a little with setup, and I was totally okay with that.

This wasn’t what she was expecting.

However, upon arriving at the remote location, I was told we needed to unload all of our luggage and then drive an hour and a half to the nearest Walmart for groceries. After the long drive, I was feeling car sick but didn’t want to seem unhelpful in front of her family. While in the car, Jay’s sister Ray informed me that they would need my help cooking a dish—specifically a corn salad. They didn’t really ask; it felt more like I was being told what to do.

They spent all morning and afternoon cooking.

The next day, the wedding day, Ray woke us up at 6 AM, urging us to start early. I made the corn salad as planned, but before I knew it, I was cooking several other dishes as well. It was the wedding day, and I didn’t want to make a scene, so I went along with it. We started cooking at 7 AM, and the ceremony was scheduled for 4:30 PM. Jay and I took a break around 3:30 PM to quickly get ready, rushing through hair and makeup.

Everyone was wondering when the food would be ready.

Once the ceremony concluded and the bride and groom left for pictures, we were pushed back into the kitchen to finish things up. It was around 5:30 PM, and with dinner set for 6:30 PM, everyone began asking when food would be served. The kitchen was cramped, hardly larger than a closet. Because Jay’s sister Sarah didn’t want to take many pictures, everything concluded early, leading to even more pressure for us to serve dinner promptly.

Jay knew she was upset.

The floor was wet . While frosting cupcakes, someone bumped into me, and I got frosting on my dress. I went to the bathroom to clean up, and Jay followed because she could tell I was upset. I expressed my frustration, and she apologized, saying she didn’t think we’d be doing this much work. She assured me we were almost done and we could finish quicker if we all helped.

She wasn’t done yet!

Once I finished the desserts and finally got to sit down, it was almost 9 PM, and I discovered there was no food left. I hadn’t eaten all day and had been on my feet since 7 AM, feeling pretty miserable. After about 30 minutes of rest, Ray called us to help clean, and I just said, “Okay, I need to use the restroom first,” then locked myself in a stall. If I had my own way home, I would have left long before.

All she wanted to do was go home.

The day had already been tense, as Jay had a fight with her mom (unrelated) and was in a bad mood. All I wanted was to go home. Now that I’m home, Jay is trying to contact me, but I just want to be left alone. I feel mistreated and miserable; I thought I was a guest, not a worker.

She’s wondering if she is a jerk.

Jay is calling me a jerk for ignoring her, saying it was just to help her sister. However, I was never asked to help cater the wedding—I was asked to attend. So, do you think I’m the jerk for being upset about having to help her sister

The real question here is if Jay knew they would be catering the wedding or if it was a surprise to her as well.

If Jay didn’t know, it’s not her fault, and Jay’s sister is a horrible bridezilla.

If Jay did know, than I’d end the relationship.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Time to breakup with Jay.

She was supposed to be a guest at the wedding.

They should’ve at least saved her some food.

She needed to be more assertive.

Talk about a horrible way to treat a wedding guest!

She should have left in the middle.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.