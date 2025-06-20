She’d Been Helping Her Dad For Years, But He’s Been Hiding Something Huge From Her The Whole Time

If there’s something that comes up in these stories over and over again, it’s the inherently fraught nature of trying to help your family with money.

It’s a wonderful thing to do – and such an easy thing to take advantage of.

A lesson this woman is learning the hard way.

Check it out.

AITAH for cutting off my dad financially after finding out he has a secret second family, and took out debt in my name?

I (26F) have helped my dad (57M) on and off for years. Since I was 20, he’s said he’s struggling, medical bills, mortgage, groceries. I paid off his car note once and even covered 2 months of his mortgage last year so he “wouldn’t lose the house.” He always made me feel like I was all he had. My mom passed when I was a teen, and we were close. Or I thought we were.

But then the truth came out.

Last month, a cousin let something slip: my dad has a whole other family, a girlfriend he’s been with for over a decade and 2 kids, ages 10 and 6. I had no clue. He’s been splitting his time between both homes, telling me he’s working late or out of town.

So wait, this cousin, and presumably others, knew about this and never told you?!

When I confronted him, he admitted it. Said he didn’t tell me because I’d judge him, and he wanted to protect my feelings. I was devastated. But it got worse. While reviewing my credit to apply for a loan, I found out he had taken out two credit cards in my name. One was maxed out. Total balance? Over $6,000.

That’s a lot.

When I brought it up, he said he was going to pay it off “eventually” and that it was “for the family.” I told him I was done. I reported the cards, froze my credit, and told him I’m not sending another dime. Now he’s begging, saying the kids don’t deserve to suffer, and his girlfriend is texting me too, saying I’m cruel and “ripping their family part.”

It’s hard to understand why there would even be a controversy here, but…

Extended family’s split, some shocked, some saying I should forgive him because “he’s your dad.” But I feel completely betrayed. He lied, stole, and used me financially. AITAH for cutting him off completely, even with young kids involved?

Let’s see what the comments make of this:

Many said the law needed to get involved:



At least make it a civil suit.

Like I said, how is this controversial?

Hopefully she can get her own life back on track.

She first needs to realize she deserves that.

