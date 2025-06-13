Woman Has Been Set To Name Her Future Baby Elias Since She Was Sixteen, But Now Her Brother Wants It for His Baby

She’s single, 21, and nowhere near having kids—but one thing she has planned is the name Elias for her future son.

So when her brother announced that’s what he and his wife want to name their baby?

She didn’t back down. In fact, she made it clear she’s still using it—no matter what.

Check it out.

Aitah if I tell my brother that I will still name my future kid my dream name even if he uses it for his new baby I’m just looking for opinions on this. I can acknowledge that I’m being pretty stubborn on the issue, but I just want to hear what other people think. So, I’m 21 (F), and I don’t plan on having kids yet. I’m single and way too young to even think about having kids. But I know that I want to have some in the future. The name I have always wanted to use for my first boy is Elias.

I see where this is going…

Now, my other brother (31) and his wife (32) are having their second child. Recently, we found out that the child is going to be a boy. They announced the pregnancy at Christmas, and during that time, my sister in law said she wanted to name the kid Elias if it was a boy. Since at the time we didn’t know the gender, when I heard that, I immediately asked them not to use that name because that’s the name I always wanted to name my first boy.

Don’t you know that?

My brother said to me that it doesn’t matter because if they pick that as the name, then that’s what they will name him. I got really disappointed at that but didn’t bring it up again. Now to this weekend. So my brother and his family came over to our mother’s house, and all of us were discussing names when my sister in law brought up that they really wanted to name the new baby Elias, since they know for sure it’s going to be a boy.

Uh oh…

Upon hearing that, my sister made a little joke about how now I can’t use that name anymore. And I told her that I will still use the name. I told them I will name my future kid my dream name even if he shares that name with his cousin. But if they use an E, then I will use an A. But I will not give up on that name.

Take THAT.

Saying that started a big argument where my brother was mad at me for stealing the name that he and his wife were set on. He also said I have no right to gatekeep a name when I don’t even have kids yet, and it wasn’t fair to give him an ultimatum. I tried to defend myself, saying I wasn’t trying to give an ultimatum, I’m just trying to tell them that that name means a lot to me, so I won’t have a problem with cousins having the same name. But my mom and sisters also said I was being selfish. My sister in law also got very quiet during the conversation and looked pretty sad.

This is getting out of hand.

Now, I didn’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings, but I really don’t want to give up the name. I’m set on the name Elias for two reasons: I watched a show that gave me a lot of comfort during some bad times, and Elias was the name of the main character. The second reason is because I just like the sound of the name, and I’ve loved it since I was 16 years old. So I feel very attached to the name and don’t want to give it up no matter what. But I also didn’t want to make my sister-in-law sad, and I’m not really sure how to solve this conflict. So AITA?

Sure, the baby’s coming sooner on their end—but does that mean she should give up a name she’s cherished for years?



Reddit votes NTA, but also notes how ridiculous the whole thing is.

This person says there’s no sense in arguing about it right now (but notes Eilias with an A is NOT the same–ha!).

This person said she did nothing wrong.

And this person is just rolling their eyes…

You can share blood, but apparently you can’t share baby names.

At least, not in this family.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.