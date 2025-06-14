She’s Dating A Man Who Lost His Girlfriend And Child In A Tragic Car Accident, But Her Family Thinks It’s Inappropriate That He Still Posts About His Family On Social Media

When you are dating someone who had a previous girlfriend or wife pass away, you need to understand that they experienced a serious trauma.

What would you do if your boyfriend kept pictures of his deceased girlfriend and their child up on his social media, and your family found it and got upset?

That is what happened to the young woman in this story, and she is now angry with her family for making drama where there shouldn’t be any.

AITAH: My family is upset that my bf still has photos of his late gf/their daughter on his social media So I (21F) have been with my boyfriend (23m) for 5 months, so a fairly new relationship. I’m going to get this out of the way since it’s a big part of the issue I’m having, but 2 years ago he tragically lost his gf at the time and their 6 month old daughter to a car accident, they were together for 3 years before she passed, and I’m his first relationship since losing her. I can’t imagine going through a loss like that, and I think my boyfriend is very strong, one of the strongest people I know, he talks about them to me from time to time of course, and I know his heart will have a piece of both of them forever, so it doesn’t make me feel some kind of way at all when he does talk about them or grieves.

She has a very mature attitude toward this, and she is right.

I don’t think anyone can fully “get over” something like that. So, I know it must be hard for him. He treats me amazing and is a great guy, and my family loved him too when they met him, however, my sister was the first to see on his Instagram account that he still has posts up of them together with their daughter up, and he recently posted an Instagram story wishing her happy birthday ( she would’ve turned 23) and posted a happy Mother’s Day post last week.

My sister had to go and show my parents, and they also didn’t like that he hasn’t deleted anything. Which I find odd because it’s my relationship and the only person who can say something about it is me, and it doesn’t bother me at all.

It gets worse.

They actually confronted my boyfriend about it, and he looked like he was about to cry. I felt bad that they put him on the spot like that, because like I mentioned, he’s a great guy and a sweet boyfriend.

Just wondering if anyone else sees something wrong with what he’s posting? Am I too lenient?? Because I don’t think I am, and I would also love to hear perspectives from someone who had a partner that passed, as well as anyone who is in a current relationship with a widow/widower. So, is my family TAH?

She is being very mature about it all, and her family is being weird. She should tell them to mind their own business and ask them not to mention it again.

Read on to see what the people in the comments say about this.

Yup, the family is way out of line and she should have stood up to them.

This commenter says she is being mature.

Yes, the family needs to be put in their place.

This commenter says the family is being outrageous.

Talk about heartless.

