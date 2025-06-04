She’s Planning A Trip To Thailand With Her Friend, But When Her Mom Found Out About It, She Wanted To Go Too

Traveling with family is different than traveling with friends.

If you were planning a trip with a friend, would you invite your mom to tag along?

Or would you think it would be better to go on separate trips with friends and separate trips with family?

In today’s story, one woman’s mom is making her feel guilty for traveling without her.

Let’s read the whole story to see what’s going on.

AITA for not bringing my mom on my budget girls’ trip even though we’re already traveling together for 3 weeks? I (F21) found an amazing round trip flight deal to Thailand and told my close friend (F20), who I’ve been trying to plan a girls’ trip with for a while. We originally wanted to go to Costa Rica, but our schedules didn’t align, so we agreed to travel together later in the year when a good opportunity came up. I sent her the details, and she said yes right away. I haven’t booked yet, but I told my mom (F50) I planned to do it today.

Her mom wants to come too.

She immediately got excited and said she wants to come because going to Asia has always been her dream. I told her no, because it’s a friend trip, and it would be awkward to travel with my mom and a friend. We’re also already going on a 3-week Europe trip next month with her and my sister and we even splurged on luxury hotels for her. I’ve traveled with her every year for 2–3 weeks straight. I don’t think it’s unfair to want to travel without her.

Her mom feels left out.

She got mad and said it’s not fair I didn’t include her on my trip to South Korea and Japan last year. But that was spontaneous. I was planning to visit the same friend in her home country, told a few people, and it turned into a last-minute group trip. My mom wasn’t even available to come then. She says she has no friends to travel with because she sacrificed so much raising us as a single mom. I get that, but I also don’t think that’s something I should feel guilty for. I’ve included her on nearly every other trip.

Her mom probably wouldn’t even enjoy this trip.

I also explained that this trip is budget-friendly. We’re picking long layovers to save money, not staying in hostels but definitely not doing luxury, and planning activities like zip lining and snorkeling things she has no interest in. Traveling with her is always more expensive, and I just can’t afford to spend an extra $1K to make her comfortable. We already spent a lot on the upcoming trip.

Now her mom is being petty.

To top it off, she’s now saying I can’t use her travel credit card to book ((I always pay it back immediately, we just use it for points and free accommodation/flights for future trips). It feels like she’s trying to guilt-trip me into not going. What really gets me is that both of my sisters also dream of going to Thailand, but neither of them are coming or throwing a fit about it. So why is it my responsibility to make sure everyone’s travel dreams come true except my own? AITA for wanting to take this trip with a friend without including my mom?

It sure sounds like this woman travels a lot!

Maybe she could plan another trip to Asia with her mom next year.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

If her mom didn’t know about the trip she wouldn’t want to go.

It’s time for her to get her own credit card.

She shouldn’t feel guilty about traveling with a friend.

This person thinks the mom is psycho.

This family certainly travels a lot!

No, I’m not at all jealous. Ha!

