Small Business Employee Was Annoyed By Calls For Small Business Loans, So The Employee Decided To Waste The Caller’s Time

Sales calls can be really annoying, especially when you keep getting the same calls from the same companies trying to sell you the same thing that you already said you’re not interested in on a previous call.

If you get calls like this, would you simply block the number, or would you get even?

The small business store employee in this story was really annoyed with calls like this, so she decided to give the callers a taste of their own medicine.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

How I made scam callers suffer. Used to work at a local shop. I would often be the only employee in there. We constantly got calls from companies trying to sell us business loans. We would get at least 8 calls a day and I would have to put my tools down and walk away to answer the phone. I was sick of it and I’m a petty person so I cooked up the perfect way to bother them:

She strung them along.

I would answer the phone and act very interested in what they were selling, talk to the for about a minute then lie and say some customers just came in, can you hold please? Then I would put them on hold for 5 or 10 minutes and go back to working on my project. Then I would hop back on the line and pretend to be interested and claim I was would be right back.

She was completely honest.

Then another 5 or 10 minutes of work while theyre on hold, then I would come back and give them the final blow, something like: While laughing “I’ve been wasting your time intentionally because you people waste my time all day, we’re never going to get a loan from you, and this is an absolute blast for me and I’m going to do it everytime you call us now and waste your time because it’s so fun, want to take me off your call list now?” After about 2 weeks of this the amount of sales calls we got decreased dramatically. I regret nothing.

To be fair, the people calling are just doing their job, but it shouldn’t take so many calls to get removed from their list. It’s a waste of everyone’s time to continuously call someone who has no interest in what you’re selling.

