Taking Your Little One In For A Haircut Can Be Scary, But This Woman’s Stylist Asked Her To Leave Her Child Alone

Taking your child to the salon to get their hair done can be a lot of fun, especially for important events.

This TikToker wanted to take her 6-year-old to the salon, and the salon said she had to pay extra if she wanted to stay while her daughter’s hair was done.

She explains the situation, starting out by saying, “So, I was charged a non-compliance fee when I took my daughter to her hair appointment today. Let’s talk about it.”

I’ve never heard of a non-compliance fee at a salon.

She goes on to explain, “So, basically, my daughter is six years old. She has her kindergarten graduation on Monday, and so I really wanted her to get her natural hair done.”

This seems nice. “This particular salon came very highly recommended. Ok, perfect.”

So far, so good.

When she got there, she explained what happened next, “The stylist kind of stopped me at the door and said, ‘Um, you know, parents aren’t supposed to stay.’

And I was like, ‘Oh, I’m staying.'”

I certainly don’t blame her. I wouldn’t leave a six year old with strangers either.

Near the end of the story, she explains how much she had to pay, “She comes back and says, we’re going to do the $45 first.”

What? They want to charge $45 just because a parent wants to stay there to make sure their little one is ok?

I would never go back to this place, and neither will this TikToker.

Watch the full video to hear the whole crazy story.

There is no way I’m leaving my six-year-old with a bunch of strangers.

What parent would think that is ok?

