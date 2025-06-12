Teen Refused To Get Her Toenails Polished Before Graduation, And Her Mother Tried To Convince Her That Was A Huge Mistake

We all have our personal preferences about our appearance.

Imagine being a teenage girl and your mom tries to convince you that you have to put polish on your toenails. Would you believe her and go along with it, or would you refuse?

This young lady is about to graduate, and her mother insists that she put nail polish on her toes.

Let’s see how that works out.

AITA for committing the crime of bare toes at graduation I’m 18F and just had a big argument with my mom. I told her I didn’t want to get my toenails polished for graduation even though I’ll be wearing heels. I just planned to reshape them and leave them natural.

This young lady got confused when her mother called her selfish.

She got upset and called me selfish, saying I only care about myself and don’t care how I present myself to others. That confused me, because it’s my body, and I didn’t think skipping nail polish was that deep.

Her mother said she was acting like a child.

She also told me this: “Only adults listen to adults” and that I was acting like a child who isn’t mature enough. She also started comparing me to my little sister.

Now, she feels guilty.

Now, I’m feeling kind of guilty. Maybe it wasn’t really about the polish. Maybe she just wanted to spend time with me or something else. I wish we could have communicated better instead of it turning into a fight.

She shouldn’t be forced to get her nails polished, but maybe there’s more to the story.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

Graduation can really make mothers overly emotional.

