Teen Refuses To Share A Room With Mom’s Fiancé’s Daughter, So She Stopped Going To Her Mom’s House Altogether

AITA for not going to my mom’s house because I’d have to share a room with her boyfriend/fiance’s 12 year old daughter? Two months ago, I (17f) stopped going to my mom’s house for her custody time because I would need to share a room with her boyfriend/fiancé’s daughter. I say boyfriend/fiancé because I don’t think they know if they’re engaged or not. And they say something different almost every time they talk about each other. But they live together now with his three kids, and there are only three bedrooms. Two of his kids are boys, so they get one room, which meant I was supposed to share with his 12-year-old daughter. I was not okay with this, and when Mom showed me the house we were all supposed to move to, I told her I’d stay at Dad’s. My parents already had me the same amount of time. This was just not bouncing between two houses anymore.

Mom didn’t take me seriously at first, but I was serious. I haven’t gone to Mom’s house since, and she’s always bugging me about running away from sharing and trying to make me spend the night. I don’t want it to be worse if I visit for a few hours. There is no way I’m sharing a room with her boyfriend’s kid. My mom and I got into a big fight about it two nights ago.

She told me coming for a weekend would be no big deal. And I said it would be when I don’t have my own space and privacy. She asked how I was supposed to bond with her boyfriend’s kids if I won’t spend time with them. And I told her I didn’t need to bond with them. She asked how she was supposed to see me. And I told her we could meet up outside her house. But I told her I was not going over to her house, where she’d double down on trying to make me spend the night, if not the full week.

Mom said I was being dramatic and rude and that siblings often share a room. I told her, “Yeah, siblings do, but me and her boyfriend’s daughter are not siblings.” Mom told me that’s not entirely true. And I said it is. I told her even if they get married, we won’t be real siblings. And I told her she was not changing my mind about going to her house. Ever since our big fight mom’s been saying I need to make it up to her and grow up. AITA?

