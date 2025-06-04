Tenant Canceled The Lease On The Apartment Where She Used To Live, But That Means Her Roommate Might End Up Homeless

Imagine finding out that the person you sublet your apartment to had moved out without telling you.

Would you keep paying rent for the apartment, or would you immediately cancel the lease?

In today’s story, one person is in this exact situation, but it’s more complicated because there’s another housemate.

Let’s see what happens.

AITA for cancelling my lease and making my housemate homeless? I used to live in an apartment with a longtime friend (A) but I had to move for work. I ended up keeping the joint lease and subletting to another friend of ours (B) because both A and B likely wouldn’t have been accepted for the lease their own circumstances and no family to act as a guarantee. This was about a year ago and it all worked out fine, but this month I found out that B has moved country and A didn’t tell me, hoping that they could figure something out before I found out.

That plan didn’t work out at all, and now A might be homeless.

I cancelled the lease (it was a month-to-month agreement) because I don’t want to pay the difference for A whilst they figured it out. I can afford it, and likely would have done it for a month or two whilst A got plans to move out or find someone, but I found out A had known B was moving country for months, and didn’t do anything or even tell me, and now I just want to cut ties and end this asap. A has said i’m a jerk for doing this because it means they’ll end up homeless if they can’t find somewhere to stay within a month. AITA? I feel bad but I feel like i’d already gone above and beyond by helping A & B in the first place and this was too much.

A should’ve been honest and should’ve worked harder to find somewhere else to live. This is on A not OP.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Yes, A has to deal with the consequences.

There was no other option.

A deserves to be kicked out.

It’s all A’s fault.

Communication would’ve prevented this problem.

