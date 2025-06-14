Chattanooga Tennessee Has Been Named The US’s First National Park City Thanks To Decades Of Regulation And Rewilding

In the 1960s Chattanooga in Tennessee gained the unfortunate title of the US’s ‘dirtiest city’, with the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Bureau explaining on their website that the city’s industry had extremely high levels of air pollution, with a tuberculosis mortality rate of three times the national average as a result.

In 1969, things got worse; they quote the US Department of Health, Education and Welfare’s scathing review of Chattanooga as the “worst city in the nation for particulate air pollution.”

As a result, things had to change, with high levels of regulation throughout industry and transportation – including emissions and pollution – as well as guidelines and support for every individual when it comes to air pollution.

These measures, stretching from the late 1960s to the present day, lifted Chattanooga from a place of danger, gradually cleaning the city’s air, to the benefit of its residents.

And the incredible success of these measures has been highlighted recently, as Chattanooga has been recognised as the first National Park City in North America, and only the third National Park City in the world.

The National Park City movement aims to transform cities into green spaces, in which these highly populated places – often central to business and industry – are reimagined with nature (including more trees, more birds, more green spaces) as prevalent as skyscrapers, concrete and glass.

Thanks to the decades of work that Chattanooga’s residents and authorities have put into rewilding the city to improve air quality, the city is a national leader in terms of green spaces and biodiversity, joining London and Adelaide (in England and Australia, respectively) as the world’s first three National Park Cities.

To promote a healthier planet and healthier human life, the National Park City Foundation are working towards twenty-five cities with the title.

With the excellent example Chattanooga has provided, it’s no wonder that they were the first US city to be recognized. In a statement from the National Park City Foundation, trustee Alison Barnes explained why Chattanooga was selected:

“During our peer review we saw first-hand the extraordinary breadth and depth of engagement with the Chattanooga National Park City vision informed by outstanding experts in design, ecology, culture and arts. National Park City status introduces a new chapter for a city with a long history of revitalisation and renewal through connecting its unique landscape and the history of its people.”

Given the huge benefits to health, culture, tourism, this accolade is just one in a wide number of positives of citywide rewilding.

As the US moves toward a more climate-focussed future, the race is on for the next city to greenify itself and claim this esteemed title.

