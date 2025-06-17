Their Friend Group Hid A Secret Chat Mocking Them For Months, So They Posted Screenshots And Confronted The Betrayal Head-On

Trust is the cornerstone of any lasting friendship, but it can easily be broken.

One gamer uncovered a hurtful secret group chat where their “friends” had been making fun of their passions and personality for months. But instead of retreating, they defiantly called out their behavior for all to see.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for publicly exposing my friends after finding their group chat making fun of me? I just found out that my friend group that I’ve been a part of for 3 years has had a separate group chat going where they’ve been talking behind my back and making fun of me. They were calling my anime figures cringe, posting screenshots of my gaming posts with laughing emojis, and so on.

Ultimately, one friend came clean, but the damage was already done.

My friend S. felt guilty and showed me everything. Apparently, this went on for months.

I might be the AH because instead of confronting them privately, I posted the screenshots of their messages on my story and tagged them all. I captioned the post “Real friends do not do this” and called them out for being fake.

Things aren’t looking good for S and blame starts flying.

At this point, they’re mad at S. for “snitching” on them, and mad at me for not talking to them first and taking it all so seriously.

But I am done with people acting like it’s okay to laugh at and make fun of others behind their backs. If they are comfortable making fun of them in private, they should be comfortable with everyone seeing it. They had more than a few chances to act like decent human beings.

Still, maybe I went a bit too far with the public callout. IDK.

Sounds like these friends had it coming!

What did Reddit have to say?

Let’s not forget that S is still culpable in all of this.

All things considered, a callout post is still pretty harmless.

This commenter empathizes with the sting of betrayal.

These friends deserve to feel embarrassed about what they did.

Honesty is better than hidden cruelty, which is something these “friends” will never understand.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.