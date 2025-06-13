Their Nurses Week Gift Was So Underwhelming, It Felt More Like a Potential Prank

If you didn’t know, National Nurses Week takes place in the U.S. each May and is meant to recognize, thank, and celebrate all of the literally vital work being done by nurses.

As part of that, maybe get a nurse in your life something nice! Maybe nicer than what’s featured in this video from TikTok user @thatnurseci:

“For Nurses Week, this is what we got,” says the nurse behind the camera, holding up a plastic bag with cotton balls inside.

“Jessica, what does it smell like to you?”

“Lavender,” replies Jessica.

“And this says, ‘if you need a lift, take a sniff.'”

“Yeah. Gave us three cotton balls of lavender in a plastic baggie.”

Them slices of pepperoni are sounding pretty good all the sudden, huh?



A fierce debate raged on.

Guys, just get real gifts. They don’t have to be expensive. Just, like, baseline enjoyable.

It’s quite a contrast.

It’s just a prank, bro?

To be fair, there were also some muffins.

Maybe just the muffins and a nice card next time.

