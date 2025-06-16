Their Stepmom Always Criticizes Their Work, So They Made A Logo For Their Dad’s Business To Prove Her Wrong

Some people just don’t know when to keep their mouths shut!

Dad proves “anything your kid can do, mine can do better.” “In this case, my dad did the thing that had me smug… petty smiling for a bit.. on both our behalf. Keeping some details vague to keep this as anonymous as possible. So, stepmom (SM) has been bitter since her daughter had been job hunting and I told her that my employers don’t even consider looking at a resume if you don’t have a degree.

They literally have software screening applications to filter out ones that don’t list them. Since then, there was some bitterness about it – the type of “your job can’t be that hard”… undertone about things. My degree is diverse, and an accumulation of job experience in different industries has led me to where I am, and therefore I do a lot of freelance work for people in various capacities – although, since I now have work taking 40 hours of my week, I’ve cut back, only assisting as a small favor for some loyal people who’ve supported me in the past. I belong to a few community groups, as does my family, as we live in same area. The petty revenge came when I’m scrolling by some posts, and I see SM’s post, advertising her daughter’s freelance design business. She has no experience in design.

The post is bad. Really really bad. Repetition of the same word in various bubbles, really bad slogan, random clashing fonts, color scheme clashing with clashing font outlines. And the post dimensions, not suitable for the platform it is posted to. Then the next post. An ad for my dad’s business. Clean, modern, efficient writing for advertisement standards. Cohesive color and font schemes. Minimalistic even. An advert so pretty, Meghan Markle might print it, stick a white label over the company name and add some honey and ziplock bags with name tags to the price list, calling it “elevated” or something. Posted by my dad. I made it the night before. I was really proud of it too. I didn’t even know about SM’s daughter’s business. Dad just asked and I made it. I play coy and say nothing.. he plays coy and says nothing. But boy, the atmosphere be THICK in that house. Cos he knows, that she knows, that I know… that we all know… My work spoke for itself. And her daughter’s work… wails. And since Dad’s post… Not a word about how what I do is “not that hard”.”

