They Were Helping Out Their Brother And His Kids, But Now They’re Kicking Them All To The Curb

“Family takes care of family” is a phrase that comes up SUPER often in stories of familial woe.

But where’s the line between caring and being taken advantage of?

This family is trying to figure that out.

Check out the details and decide for yourself.

AITA for giving my unemployed brother 30 days to move out of my inherited house with his kids? I (29) came into an inheritance from my grandma last year. My brother (32) has been having financial trouble since his divorce, so I allowed him and his children (7, 5) to stay temporarily until he could “get back on his feet.” That was 10 months ago.

He doesn’t even pay rent or utilities, he just purchases groceries occasionally. I’ve been patient but I’m just at my breaking point now. He’s not looking for a job and spends all his time playing video games when I’m working. His kids are nice but have ruined pieces of my grandma’s antique furniture that were important for sentimental reasons.

Last week we learned he’s been receiving $2K a month from our parents under the guise of saving for his own home, which he’s been using for other expenses (discovered he went out and bought a $1200 gaming setup). I explained to him that he has 30 days’ notice that he needs to leave. He went crazy telling me that I’m heartless and leaving his kids homeless. Our parents called me saying I owed him an extra chance because “family takes care of family.” They even volunteered to pay for him to stay for a while, but I wasn’t interested. I do not need money – I need my home back.

My mom now claims I’m heartless for not being willing to give him more time given that there are kids involved. I feel like I’ve been exploited for nearly a year, though. AITA for holding firm at 30 days?

