Company Kept Their PTO Policy A Secret From Employees So They Wouldn’t Use It, But This Employee Found It During Her Last Week Of Work And Took Full Advantage

Companies often have benefits for their employees that are only given when specifically requested by the employees.

What would you do if you found out that you were entitled to paid time off when you were sick, but the company never told you, even when you called in sick?

That is what happened to the EMT in this story, so on her last two days after finding out about the policy, she called in ‘sick’ so she could get the pay she was entitled to.

Check it out.

My EMT job won’t give me my state provided PTO illness leave when I quit because I didn’t request it at the time I was sick? Weird, I’m suddenly feeling feverish… My EMT job largely hired 18-22 year olds who usually had this as their first ever job. They heavily emphasized that employees who are part time get no PTO but kept the state provided illness PTO heavily under wraps, so the majority of people had ZERO clue that it could be used at anytime you had to call in sick.

Taking sick time is important, especially in a job like this.

I had gotten sick many times during my time working there because it was COVID era and not once did they breathe about taking paid time off, despite there being an entire process involving HR to take time off for COVID. Granted, yes they could have assumed I knew or whatever but trust me when I say this place was predatory when it came to paying us MINIMUM WAGE as EMTs and not a single person that even worked there for years knew about it. On my second to last day of my 2 week notice, I discovered that there was an indication of PTO in my file which we all largely ignored since we were told we don’t get any PTO. Here is how the convo went. **Me**: “I noticed that my file states i have unused PTO. I’m confused because we were told we don’t receive PTO at all since we’re part time.” **HR**: “That’s state mandated PTO for illness.” **Me**: “Well since I haven’t used it will I see it in my last paycheck?”

Of course they won’t pay it out.

**HR**: “No it’s only for illness leave.” **Me**: “I got COVID twice working here and had to take weeks off. Can it be used retroactively for that?”

**HR**: “No it has to be requested at the same time as when you’re taking off.”

HR would never help an employee like this.

**Me**: “That would have been nice to know when I contacted HR multiple times for sick leave regarding COVID, weird how no one thought to offer it or ask if I intended on using it.” **Me**: “I have two shift left this week that I am willing to work, but can we figure out a way for me receive the health PTO?”

This is downright predatory.

**HR**: “No that’s not possible. You will also be unable to request a recommendation letter if you call off at all during your two week notice due to a lack of professionalism.” **Me**: “So, in order for me to get that money I would have had to call in sick and request that I use my medical PTO at the same time?” **HR**: “yes” **Me**: “okay so, I’m calling to let you know that I have to call off today and tomorrow because I am not feeling well. I would like to use my PTO.”

Of course she is sick! Sick of the company lies.

**HR**: “well are you really sick” **Me**: “if i am sick will I get to use my medical PTO?” **HR**: “well yes but –” **Me**: “then yes I am sick. I will be using all 16 hours of my PTO health leave. I also want to make sure this is documented as an excused medical absence so I am not penalized for calling off of shifts during my two week notice.”

Well done, and I hope they told all their co-workers so they could start using the PTO they are entitled to as well.

Let’s see what the people in the comments say about it.

Yup, no need for a doctor’s note.

They aren’t giving recommendations no matter what.

This person is upset about this story.

McDonalds pays better than many EMT providers.

Yes, tell them all.

EMT companies are often very shady, preying on employees who care.

Thankfully, this one got out of that cycle of abuse and hopefully they informed their co-workers too.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.