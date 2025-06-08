Five-Year-Old Threw A Tantrum And Talked Trash To His Parents, But Mom And Dad Disagreed About How To React

There are a lot of different parenting styles out there, and pros and cons to each.

AITA for wanting to give my 5 year old consequences So, I am totally willing to accept AITA here. My son is actually 4, almost 5. My wife is a big believer in no punishment, natural consequences, etc.

Recently (especially at night, he doesn’t nap so he’s tired in the evening), he tends to be a real jerk. I know it sounds harsh, but there’s just no other way to put it. He gets mad over nothing, throws stuff at us, screams over anything etc.

Note, that when it comes to my son I do most of the playing and working with him, so maybe I’m a bit more burnt out with his constant anger. We have a 6 month old daughter, and my wife does most of the work with her, so neither child is ignored by either of us. So yesterday he was kicking up a massive fuss over bed time.

He started throwing toys at me, screaming at us, crying, etc. He finally said, “Daddy, I don’t love you anymore, I only love mommy.” I know he’s 4.5 but it hurt a bit regardless. So I said, “Okay, then I don’t want to be here.”

I feel like he should have some consequence for it. He doesn’t face consequences for anything at this point. She’s into gentle parenting. We usually play a bit before school in the morning, but this morning I told him I don’t want to play with him because he was mean to me and my wife flipped out. I think he’s at the age where he should start feeling some consequences for his actions, my wife keeps saying he’ll grow to learn that certain things are bad.

I don’t think he’ll learn if he’s not guided. For example, she never wanted him to feel like he has to share, so now he doesn’t share at all. Anyway, I’m being told IATA for not immediately letting this stuff go. Thoughts?

