A Mom With Two Kids Lives With Her Stepdad And His Girlfriend, But When They Ordered Pizza They Wouldn’t Let Her Young Kids Have Any

Some parents out there are pretty darn strict about what their kids eat.

And today, we’re going to hear from a mom who wants to know if she was out of line for not allowing her young kids eat pizza.

Is she being unreasonable?

Read her story below and see what you think.

AITA for denying my kids delivery pizza? “I am a 31-year-old female with two kids aged 5 years and 6 years old. Tonight we had went to the grocery store and bought the ingredients to the homemade dinner I was going to make. We currently live with my 65-year-old would have been stepped dad ( my mother passed) in a two bedroom duplex which my children and I, with my mother, have lived in for the 10 plus years prior. My would have been stepdad we will call him Ryan. Since the passing of my mother 1 and 1/2 years ago, Ryan has obtained multiple girlfriends . Within the last one and a half years since my mother has passed the most recent moved in less than one month ago. We will call her Carrie.

This doesn’t sound good…

Carrie moved in without any warning or for knowledge of myself and my children last month. We usually do dinner separate which is this normal prior to Carrie moving in. Since my mother passed, things have been a little bit odd but livable. Tonight however was a strain on my self control and mental calmness. It is usually an argument but not a fight to get my five and six year old children to eat the dinner that I cook which is typical protein veggie and grain sort of dinner especially on weeknights. However tonight while I was preparing simple chicken with rice and carrots, Carrie was in the kitchen shooting the **** as you might say with me about nothing. Then Ryan and came into the kitchen and said he was going to order pizza for supper if I wanted the kids to have pizza?

Nope!

I immediately told him no I am cooking the dinner I was cooking for us. He then would proceed to only to order for him and her which was extremely okay because I had told him that I would be making enough to feed everybody whether or not Ryan and Carrie had planned to eat with us or not. Half an hour later while making it my children’s well balance plates of grains veggies and protein the pizza arrived. To which Ryan carried it in set it on the kitchen table where I was already making my children’s plates, and proceeded to make his own plate,. Carrie proceeded to make her own plate while my five and six year old watched them make plates of delivery pizza.

You know those kids wanted some pizza…

Ensuing them to reject and outright decline eating any of the meal I had spent the last hour preparing not only for them but myself. then Ryan and Carrie take their own plates to their bedroom to then shut the door and proceed to enjoy their meal. I will say that I am not in any way upset or disparaged that they ordered an ate their own pizza I don’t care. But they left the boxes containing what they hadn’t ate in full view of my first grade and kindergarten age children and expected that that would be okay? AITA?”

And here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another reader spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual said she acted like an *******.

And this person had a lot to say about this.

Not giving kids pizza can have disastrous results!

But it wasn’t exactly Reddit-worthy.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.