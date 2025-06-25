This Shopper Doesn’t Understand How The Battery For A Weed Eater Costs More Than The Device
by Matthew Gilligan
Some stores have sales and deals that are real head-scratchers…
And this is definitely one of them!
A man took to TikTok and showed viewers about some items for sale at a Lowe’s store that simply didn’t make any sense to him.
The TikTokker seem perplexed about the deal that he saw in a Lowe’s store.
He said to viewers, “Someone please explain to me why you can get a weed eater and a blower with a battery and a charger for $99.”
He added, “When it’s not on sale, it’s $149. But if you want a battery by itself, it’s $119. Help me understand that.”
Take a look at the video.
@thegoodunc
Wait #what? 🤔
Now check out how TikTokkers reacted.
This viewer shared their thoughts.
Another person spoke up.
And this individual chimed in.
Make it make sense!
