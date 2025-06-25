June 25, 2025 at 4:48 am

This Shopper Doesn’t Understand How The Battery For A Weed Eater Costs More Than The Device

by Matthew Gilligan

Some stores have sales and deals that are real head-scratchers…

And this is definitely one of them!

A man took to TikTok and showed viewers about some items for sale at a Lowe’s store that simply didn’t make any sense to him.

The TikTokker seem perplexed about the deal that he saw in a Lowe’s store.

He said to viewers, “Someone please explain to me why you can get a weed eater and a blower with a battery and a charger for $99.”

He added, “When it’s not on sale, it’s $149. But if you want a battery by itself, it’s $119. Help me understand that.”

Take a look at the video.

Now check out how TikTokkers reacted.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this individual chimed in.

Make it make sense!

