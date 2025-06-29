This Tesla Was Already Electric, But Is It Now Fully Off The Grid With This Solar Panel Hack?
by Ben Auxier
For me, Tesla is a source of great aggravation. On the one hand, it’s the world’s most prominent electric car company, and we REALLY need more electric cars.
On the other hand, the company is a mess that’s run by a maniac.
Maybe we can just kind of…take it out of their hands?
Perhaps that’s what’s going on in this video from TikTok user @sandraaaa096:
“The economy is so bad teslas got solar panels strapped on,” reads the caption.
Sure enough, it looks like this car is covered as thoroughly as possible with panels.
A neat idea in theory, but is this good practice?
@sandraaaa096
So, does it work?
Well, yes and no. In short, the technology isn’t quite there yet.
Which doesn’t mean it will NEVER be there.
It’s a trade-off.
Here’s hoping this CAN take off in a viable way.
In the meantime, maybe don’t cover your back windshield.
