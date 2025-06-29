June 29, 2025 at 10:48 am

This Tesla Was Already Electric, But Is It Now Fully Off The Grid With This Solar Panel Hack?

by Ben Auxier

A tesla covered in solar panels

TikTok/sandraaaa096

For me, Tesla is a source of great aggravation. On the one hand, it’s the world’s most prominent electric car company, and we REALLY need more electric cars.

On the other hand, the company is a mess that’s run by a maniac.

Maybe we can just kind of…take it out of their hands?

Perhaps that’s what’s going on in this video from TikTok user @sandraaaa096:

A tesla covered in solar panels

TikTok/sandraaaa096

“The economy is so bad teslas got solar panels strapped on,” reads the caption.

A tesla covered in solar panels

TikTok/sandraaaa096

Sure enough, it looks like this car is covered as thoroughly as possible with panels.

A tesla covered in solar panels

TikTok/sandraaaa096

A neat idea in theory, but is this good practice?

@sandraaaa096

🤣🤣🤣 #fyp #tesla #foryoupage #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #viral #economy

♬ suono originale – BRAINROT-77

So, does it work?

2025 05 25 16 38 06 This Tesla Was Already Electric, But Is It Now Fully Off The Grid With This Solar Panel Hack?

Well, yes and no. In short, the technology isn’t quite there yet.

2025 05 25 16 38 31 This Tesla Was Already Electric, But Is It Now Fully Off The Grid With This Solar Panel Hack?

Which doesn’t mean it will NEVER be there.

2025 05 25 16 38 38 This Tesla Was Already Electric, But Is It Now Fully Off The Grid With This Solar Panel Hack?

It’s a trade-off.

2025 05 25 16 38 58 This Tesla Was Already Electric, But Is It Now Fully Off The Grid With This Solar Panel Hack?

Here’s hoping this CAN take off in a viable way.

In the meantime, maybe don’t cover your back windshield.

