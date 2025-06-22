People Should Never Use Fabric Softener And This Woman Explains Why It’s A Bad Idea. – ‘Your clothes won’t smell very good and they’ll feel greasy and floppy,’

There seems to be a lot of conflicting information about this subject, but the person you’re about to hear from made no bones about how she feels about fabric softener.

Her name is Ann and she took to TikTok to explain to viewers why she thinks fabric softener is a big no-no.

Ann told viewers, “This is what I mean when I say you use too much fabric softener. Read the instructions. There are three levels in that. And she is using concentrated fabric conditioner. Fabric conditioner used to come in washing powder, years ago.”

She continued, “They’ve made it more concentrated. And if you use far too much, after a while, your clothes won’t smell very good and they’ll feel greasy and floppy.”

Ann added, “Basically, it puts a wax over all the fibers in your clothes and it stops them sticking together. So it makes them fluffy and feel soft because it’s a waxy coating.”

Ann continued, “The thing is supposed to come off in the wash. So you use a little bit, you put your clothes in. You wash it all off, you put a bit more on and you replace it. But when you use more than you should do, like four times the amount, it doesn’t all come off. And over time, it builds up.”

She then said, “Number one that can be sometimes why you open your drawers and your clothes don’t smell great. And they feel funny. They feel floppy and odd. So, don’t use it.”

Ann then referred to the video she stitched her TikTok to and she told viewers, “You see that first level that she’s done? That’s the level. Read the back of the bottle. Measure it in the little measuring cup if you’ve got one.”

Ann added that the softener will eventually build up and will cause peoples’ clothes to smell bad.

Check out the video.

TikTok users shared their thoughts.

This person wanted additional info.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this individual chimed in.

Fabric softener: use it at your own risk!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.