Train Employee Wouldn’t Help A Passenger Get Their Reserved Seat Back, So They Decided To Sit In First Class Instead

I haven’t been on a train in quite a long time, but I do remember there being quite a bit of confusion among travelers about where they were supposed to sit.

So it’s only natural that things get all jumbled up on those train rides!

Check out how this person reacted after they were told that their reserved seat no longer belonged to them.

Apparently booking a seat on a train is not a real booking if someone else decides to sit there. “I was traveling from Edinburgh to London by train and had a booked window seat with a table. I got on the train to find 4 guys sitting at the table, the one in my seat that was clearly marked as booked. He refused to move as he was with his friends and the train was packed. The ticket collector passed and I asked him to help. He asked the guy to move but he refused and somehow that was that.

How annoying!

“So what now?” I asked “You can find another seat but I have no power to move him, only the police and move him and they will not turn up just to move someone out of a seat.” There were no seats free in the carriage and probably not many free on the train so standing to London was a possibility. “I’m going to take a seat in first class” – Better surroundings, power sockets and free tea and coffee.

We’ll see about that!

“You can’t sit there, you don’t have a booking” “Well, you could call the police to move me but apparently they won’t turn out to move someone out of a seat” I had a lovely trip with power for my laptop and a wide comfy seat.”

That was a clever move!

Let’s see what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person chimed in.

Another individual asked a question.

This Reddit user shared a story.

Another reader weighed in.

And this person loved this story!

If there are no rules, then go ahead and make your own!

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.