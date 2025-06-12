Two Siblings Were Going To Go On Vacation To A Big City Together, But Then More And More Friends Were Added To The Trip Until One Of The Siblings Was Uninvited

Imagine planning a fun vacation to a big city for you and your brother. Then your brother invites so many friends that there isn’t enough room in the car.

Would you agree to split the cost of a bigger rental car, or would you insist one of the friends can’t come on the trip?

The decision the sibling in this story makes really backfires.

Let’s see how it all plays out.

AITA for refusing to split the cost of a rental car and then getting cut out of the trip I planned? About a week ago, my brother’s friend — let’s call him Adam — mentioned he was going on a business trip to a big city (Metroville). He made it clear it wasn’t a vacation and said he didn’t want anyone tagging along. On New Year’s, I went to Metroville with some friends. My brother (Eli) couldn’t come because of work, though I encouraged him to take a break. Later, I noticed he seemed interested in the city when Adam brought it up again, so I decided to plan another trip — this time including Eli.

The trip was all set, but then there was a change of plans.

He was excited, took time off, and asked if he could bring a couple of friends. I agreed, and we started planning — I was going to drive us in my car. We had dates and hotels set. Adam wasn’t part of the plan at all. Out of nowhere, Eli’s other friend Marcus told me that Adam was coming and needed a ride.

This isn’t going to work.

My car didn’t have space, and instead of splitting rides, they suggested we rent a larger car and split the cost — about $1,000 for five days — just to make room for Adam, who wasn’t even vacationing with us. I said no. I didn’t think it was fair to take on that extra cost just to accommodate someone who wasn’t part of our group. I made that clear.

Now there’s an even bigger change of plans.

The next day, I found out there was a group chat I wasn’t even in. Then Marcus messaged me, calling me immature, and Eli texted me seconds later asking if I was “okay with not going.” So I didn’t back out — I got pushed out of the trip I planned.

This is pretty upsetting!

I’m pretty upset, especially since my own brother was part of it. I didn’t make it about money or control — I just didn’t want to foot the bill for someone else’s business trip. AITA for refusing to split the rental and then getting excluded from the trip I organized?

What horrible friends! And the brother is no better. OP planned the entire trip. It’s terribly rude to uninvite the person who literally organized and planned everything!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person is on OP’s side.

It sounds like a sibling trip isn’t going to happen.

Time to take a different vacation!

Or go on this vacation without the brother and his friends.

Let the brother plan his own trip.

