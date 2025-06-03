Unruly Neighbors Install An Inflatable Castle In Their Backyard, And The HOA Gets Involved To Bounce Around The Blame

Nobody likes a snitch. Or the HOA.

AITA for calling the HOA on the neighbors for installing a 25 foot tall bouncy castle/water slide in their backyard? I never thought I would be in this position but I am the one who sought out the 75 year old members of the HOA board for assistance. Having said that, I feel like I was very patient and accommodating but just got pushed too far. But still anytime you “call the HOA” you might be the AH.

My neighbors started out in February/March with a bouncy castle in their yard. I could not see it but I could certainly hear it when the kids would start bouncing at 4:30/5 am. It honestly seemed that the kids would wake up really early and the parents would send them outside so they could sleep. But it was incredibly loud.

I had a polite conversation with the parents and they assured me the bouncy castle was temporary. I put up with it for probably 3 weeks, nearly every day until I explained that I work nights and I was being woken up right as I was getting to sleep. To their credit, they stopped jumping early in the morning and everything was fine until 3 weeks ago when a huge bouncy castle suddenly appeared in their backyard.

It was at least 25 feet tall… it completely blocked my view of the mountains I could see the kids were able to look right into my bedroom window from the top.

Unfortunately this coincided with a shift change for me and now the kids were up until 11-12, even 1am on some nights and now I had to wake up at 4:30. I didn’t even realize it was also a waterslide until I noticed that probably hundreds of gallons of water had run under our shared fence and actually pushed all my dog’s poop up against my back door.

I went over and talked to them and the dad essentially said, “We were polite enough to change our schedule for you the first time and this is our backyard–screw you.” I decided something had to be done because potentially my house could be damaged, let alone the sleep issue. So I called the HOA and however the machine works, my neighbor had been called in front of a board meeting, fined about $1000 dollars for covenant violations as well as been ordered to pay for damages to our joint fence.

I thought everything was good except for some dirty looks from the neighbor but literally EVERY one of my family and friends are saying I’m the AH for going to the HOA. While opinions vary, the general gist is I’m now the crabby neighbor ruining kids’ fun.

That I should have got some noise cancelling headphones and ignored it and they would have popped the slide at some point anyways and it would have taken care of itself. The idea I guess is that I tattled and got my way by unleashing a bunch of busybodies with too much time and too much undeserved power. AITA?

