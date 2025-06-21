A Rude Customer Tried To Return An Item From Long, Long Ago, But A Clever Employee Got To Have A Moment Of Glory

Anyone who’s worked a dead-end job has probably wanted to pull a Jerry Maguire from time to time.

But in this story, one bold employee actually did it… even if it was only a joke.

Imagine dealing with a customer who has an unreasonable request. Then imagine responding in such a dramatic way that the customer is left speechless.

Let’s clock in (and out) of this one…

The time I fooled a woman into thinking I quit It’s about 4:55PM, and I had been scheduled for a 9:30 to 5PM shift.

My management is lenient with it. If the replacement cashier is here and it’s quiet, you can leave no more than five minutes early, but I never do that since it technically reduces how much you’re paid. At around 4:58 I’m prepping to leave, and chatting with my other cashier. We’re in the slowest department in the store so I can afford to take a few minutes.

Cue crazy woman. (CW) CW: Hi, I have a return? Me: Sure! Can I just see the receipt real quick?

CW: Oh, I forgot it at home.

Now this is okay, since if you paid via card, or have a rewards account, we can look you up for the return. Me: Oh that’s okay, do you have a rewards account with us? CW: Yes, my number is XXX-XXX-XXXX. Me: Great, I’ll just scan the item to look up the receipt. The order doesn’t appear.

Me: The order didn’t show up; did you use a different phone number? CW: Yes, try YYY-YYY-YYYY or ZZZ-ZZZ-ZZZZ. Neither of these work. Me: None of those two numbers worked either. When did you buy the item?

CW: I bought it for my nephew’s birthday in 2011.

Me: Well unfortunately we have a 30-day return policy, so even if I were to try to force it through, I would need some form of proof of purchase, which is purged from the system 6 months after the purchase. CW (raised voice, attracting the attention of my coworker): You mean to tell me that I can’t return this??

Me: Un…fortunately the computer won’t allow me. CW: Can SHE do it? (pointing to my coworker) Me: No, not even the district manager can do it. I can provide a phone number you can call to see- CW: Well maybe you’re both just too stupid to work here!

I look at my coworker and unseen by the customer, I wink and give a smirk. I turn back to face the customer. Me: You’re right! I should leave. Please tell everyone I quit, would you? I proceed to take off my nametag and place it in the drawer, clock out, and walk out.

I text my coworker later and she tells me that the woman was speechless and apologized for the insults before leaving.

Nothing like quitting in style… and then still being employed!

