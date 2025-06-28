Home Goods Made A Mistake On The Price Of A Pillow, And This Customer Tried To Stand Up For Herself And Demand It Be Fixed. They Didn’t Budge.

When shopping, it is sometimes necessary to have an employee do a price check on an item.

When this TikToker had that happen at Home Goods, they came up with one price on the first pillow, but a different price when she went back later.

She begins her video saying, “This is a PSA to keep your receipts, and to be careful when you go to Home Goods.”

Then she explains what happened to her, saying, “Because I was here an hour ago and I got a pillow for my bed and it didn’t have a price tag on it, so they went and found another one. There were only two of them in the store. They found the other one, took the price tag off that, and put it on mine. It was $12.99. I have the receipt.”

Ok, so far so good, right?

She continues with the story, explaining, “I come back because I realize that I need more than one for my bed. Not important. But, I go, it’s not going to have a price tag on it because I took the price tag last time I was here. I was here an hour ago, but it’s $12.99. She goes, ‘I can’t just take your word for it.’ It’s like, the receipts in my car if you want me to go get it. Honestly, I can’t blame the worker.

She goes on, “They come back. $19.99.”

Wow, that doesn’t seem right.

It sounds like she got ripped off. Unfortunately, she didn’t want to push back.

She explains, “It’s not worth it to go back in. But it’s also like, don’t make me feel like I’m trying to steal from you. I’m not going to go back in for $7, but I’m irritated.”

She really should have gone back in. Especially since she had the receipt in her car.

If she can’t be bothered to walk for one minute, she shouldn’t complain.

Don’t complain if you’re not willing to walk in to fix the problem.

