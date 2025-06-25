Woman Always Leaves The Store Right After Closing, And She Can’t Stand Inconsiderate Customers Who Ask Her To Wait For Them

Some people think it’s okay to stay in a shop past its closing hours.

But if you’re not getting paid to work there past closing, would you stay open for customers who showed up late?

This woman works at a store that closes at 5:00 p.m.

She always leaves on the dot because she wants to go home to her family.

What she doesn’t want are last-minute calls from customers asking her to wait for them.

“I’m 10 minutes away, can’t you just stay open until I get there?” This has happened a few times and I hate it everytime. We close at 5:00 pm sharp. Doors locked and lights off. And I’m in my car and down the road by 5:02.

This woman isn’t pleased with customers who have last-minute requirements.

I get a call at 4:58 pm. Customer wants to come in to pick up a product. But they are still “10 minutes” away, and they want us to stay here past close for them.

She’s okay with those who are a few minutes away, but not those who are still on the freeway.

I’ve done it a couple times for people who are a couple of minutes away. Like they’re up the road at the stop light and will actually be here within a minute or two. But there are those who say they are still on the freeway and 10 minutes away, and they are almost always going to be longer than that.

She hates waiting for them to finish up.

Not only that. You wait past close for them to get here. Then you have to wait for them to finish their business and leave. And who knows how long that will take?

She wanted to go home right away to her family.

First of all, I don’t get paid past 5:00 pm. And second of all, I do have my own life and schedule and would like to get home to my own family.

She doesn’t know why some people show up just before closing.

I just don’t get these people who can’t get here before closing and think we should just wait around for them at risk of being late for own activities. We are open for 8 hours every day, and I am here for 9 hours. I want to go home!

If you’re not getting paid overtime for staying open, don’t stay open!

Respecting someone’s time is part of being a good customer.

