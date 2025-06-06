Woman Answered The Store Phone Like Any Other Day, But Then A Little Voice Made Her Smile

Daily routine work can be boring, but sometimes, you get surprised by the little, wonderful things.

This woman works in a shoe store, and one day she received a call that was unlike any call she had ever received.

It was from a child who wanted to ask for a particular pair of shoes.

The best phone call I had all day I work in a shoe store as an assistant manager. I carry a store phone on me so I can answer it wherever I am in the store. Today, the phone would not stop ringing. People wanted to know what time we closed, where we were located, and a ton of shoe checks.

So, the phone rings, and I answer it, and it sounds like a little kid. K will be the kid. K: Uhm… hello? Do you carry all black high top vans for kids? Me: Let me check for you really quick. I’m sorry, we only have the low top vans in all black for kids.

K: Okay. Well, I like those, too. Me: What size shoe do you wear? K: One and a half Me: Okay. So, I don’t have a one and a half, but I do have a size two. K: Okay. That sounds good.

Me: Would you like me to hold it for you? K: Yes, please. Me: Okay. What is your name? The phone got really quiet like he was hesitating. Then I heard someone in the background. It was his mom.

Mom: Give her your name. K: Tyler. Me: Okay, Tyler. I’m going to hold this shoe for you. So when you and your mom come in, just come up to the counter and tell us you have a shoe on hold under your name.

K: Okay, thank you. Have a nice day. Me: Absolutely. You have a nice day, too. It was the most wholesome phone call I have ever experienced in my four years of retail. I love that his mom had him call and ask about his shoes. Today was a good day.

Sometimes, the smallest customers leave the biggest smiles.

